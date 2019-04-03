A sustainable journey: corporate social responsibility is in Ardene’s DNA

Every business faces the constant challenge of remaining true to its core values, particularly when growing at speed. Over the past 37 years, Canadian apparel retailer Ardene has grown from a single 500 sq ft accessories and jewelry store in Montreal to a network of over 375 stores across North America and beyond. Since the company’s inception, Ardene has had one key principle in mind: to “do good business, while also doing good in the world.”

Today, Ardene is working harder than ever to ensure it is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainable supply chain practices. In addition to waste reduction strategies, community outreach initiatives and health and wellness programs for its employees, Ardene is currently embarking on an ambitious project to completely map its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in order to more effectively understand the next phase of its sustainability journey.

We spoke with representatives of Ardene’s CSR team to explore the company’s core sustainability goals: complete GHG mapping, increase supply chain accountability, product innovation and, most importantly, sharing Ardene’s message about a sustainable future. “As a family company with a young workforce, upholding ethical practices is part of our DNA; it is important for us to take care of our people, our customers, and of course the world we live in,” says a representative of Ardene’s CSR team.

With all of the company’s sustainable initiatives rebranded under the name Ardene Collective, the company’s CSR team is emphasizing the fact that sustainability “will not be a simple effort, but will require that we all continue to shift our frame of mind and daily thinking as one collective team”. Ardene organizes its sustainability initiatives into four pillars: People, which includes the wellness of its workforce, including extended partners; Planet, which covers recycling, waste, energy and water; Product, which deals with merchandise, packaging and supply chain efforts; and Policies, which includes compliance and certifications.

“Because of our presence and brand awareness, we have the opportunity to bring about big changes with regard to sustainability,” says Ardene’s representative. “We already have programs we’re proud of, like community engagement, our garden, the end of single use plastic and Styrofoam, store hanger re-use programs and more. But we’re ready to make an even bigger impact.” These changes range from small-scale steps, like replacing plastic water bottles with boxed water in stores and offices, to large-scale operations like analysing the company’s entire supply chain to be more sustainable and efficient.

“In the past it was very easy, especially in the fashion world: you need it, you ship it. Today, one of our first thoughts is: ‘How can we do this better? How can we create fewer emissions from our transportation?’” explains Ardene’s representative. “We’ve already scaled back and consolidated all our shipments in order to optimize the movement of merchandise. Now our products move as directly as possible from the source to the end store, and we have dedicated weekly shipping days. Air freight has also been decreased tremendously through smarter planning, as well as vessel shipments and trucking.” Furthermore, all of Ardene’s international shipments now travel directly from the company’s vendors to their destinations, drastically reducing the company’s carbon emissions.