19 June 2014

Suzlon Energy
Admin
1 min
Array
Company:
Energydigital
Brochure cover:
ALT
Suzlon Energy Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing wind turbine generators and related components of various capacities. In 2013, it...

Suzlon Energy Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing wind turbine generators and related components of various capacities. In 2013, it was ranked as the world’s fifth largest wind turbine supplier, in terms of cumulative installed capacity and market share. The international company operates across 30 countries and has a comprehensive product portfolios – ranging from sub-megawatt onshore turbines at 600 Kilowatts(KW), to the world’s largest commercially-available offshore turbine at 6.15 MW – with a vertically integrated, low - cost, manufacturing base.

Company:

Energydigital

Company:

Energydigital

Company Social
https://www.fintech.com/ [email protected]

Images

Close

Company:

Energydigital

Company:

Energydigital

Company Social
https://www.fintech.com/ [email protected]

Share Article

Other companies
Edzcom: Solutions driven by edge connectivity
Siemens: safe mobility solutions for smart cities
Siemens
Siemens: safe mobility solutions for smart cities
Siemens Energy & Tenable: collaboration in securing the digital transformation in the energy sector
Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy & Tenable: collaboration in securing the digital transformation in the energy sector
BKW Group: Driving digital change for energy and technology
BKW Group
BKW Group: Driving digital change for energy and technology

Videos

Explore
Youtube img
Play

Mikko Uusital, CEO of Edzcom

Technology & AI
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Meet Edzcom

Technology & AI
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Siemens – Driving the future of mobility

Sustainability
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

A new chapter for Siemens

Smart Energy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

We are Energy Digital

Smart Energy
Watch now
To Continue Reading
Subscribe to our newsletter to get unlimited access