Suzlon Energy Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing wind turbine generators and related components of various capacities. In 2013, it was ranked as the world’s fifth largest wind turbine supplier, in terms of cumulative installed capacity and market share. The international company operates across 30 countries and has a comprehensive product portfolios – ranging from sub-megawatt onshore turbines at 600 Kilowatts(KW), to the world’s largest commercially-available offshore turbine at 6.15 MW – with a vertically integrated, low - cost, manufacturing base.