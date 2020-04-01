T-Mobile

When VoiceStream Wireless was purchased by Deutsche Telekom AG in 2001 for USD $35bn and renamed T-Mobile USA, Inc, in July 2002, it signaled the beginning of a major power shift in telecommunications across North America. This was taken to the next level when T-Mobile merged with Sprint on April 1, 2020, becoming one company and creating a carrier that can compete in size and stature with the other two major US wireless providers: AT&T and Verizon.