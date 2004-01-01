Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation which has partnered with many of the world’s largest businesses in their growth and transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS is a subsidiary of Tata Group, India’s largest multinational business group, and offers a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.
Executives in Tata Consultancy Services
