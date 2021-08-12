Teleperformance
Founded in 1978, Teleperformance is a leading outsourcing and offshoring consultant. Teleperformance provides an omnichannel customer experience, connecting the biggest and most respected brands around the world with their customers.
Teleperformance’s services include customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, digital solutions, analytics, back-office and other specialised services to ensure consistently positive customer interactions.
Executives in Teleperformance
