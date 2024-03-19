The Honey Baked Ham Company

The Honey Baked Ham Company was founded in 1957 by Harry J. Hoenselaar. Harry patented a spiral-slicing process and perfected a special curing and cooking process that produced a one-of-a-kind taste.

With a crunchy glaze complementing the flavour, Honey Baked Ham became a staple at holiday dinners, Easter celebrations and family gatherings.

The first store opened in Detroit in 1957 and the Hoenselaar family has grown and developed the business down the years. Still a family-owned business, HoneyBaked now has almost 500 retail outlets across the US. It is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

