Tokio Marine Highland

As a leading property and casualty underwriting agency, Tokio Marine Highland (formerly WNC Insurance Services) offers a broad suite of tailored risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art and speciality property products. Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group.