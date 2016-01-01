United Urology Group
United Urology Group (UUG) is a US-based national network of around 1,500 urology healthcare-focused employees. It has affiliate practices in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, and Tennessee.
Founded in 2016 and with its HQ in Maryland, it supports 220 providers in 95 locations across 5 states, making it one of the largest urology networks in the US.
At heart, UUG is a management services organisation (MSO), providing administrative and support services to urology practices across the United States. This support includes revenue cycle management, financial management, human resources, marketing, and strategic planning.
Executives in United Urology Group
View All