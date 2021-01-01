United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM)

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is a wholesale mortgage specialist that focuses on serving brokers. During the course of more than 30 years, the Michigan-based company has grown to become the largest lender in the US and the biggest mortgage company worldwide. In January 2021, UWM made its Wall Street debut when it went public in an IPO.

Despite its meteoric rise to success, UWM still recognises the importance of its people, which it describes as its greatest asset. Its approach to personal development includes training entry-level staff from the ground up to become developers, analysts or almost any position within a growing 1,200-strong team. This plots them on a new path that has the potential to transform their career for the better. The result is strong staff retention and loyalty. After all, when you invest in your workforce, your workforce tends to invest in you.

UWM is bucking the trend for hybrid working and maintaining a full-time presence in its Pontiac, Michigan headquarters instead. Staff do not split their time between the office and their home; every employee has the security of knowing that their colleagues will be sat next to them five days a week. Those recruits who buy into the company’s culture can look forward to Silicon Valley staples like free yoga classes, an on-site Starbucks and a full-time massage therapist. It may seem unlikely from the kerbside, but what’s happening behind the glass walls at UWM is indicative of a wider trend within the Detroit metro area. Once the heart of the American automotive industry, this city is increasingly embracing high-tech, high-skill jobs – and UWM’s significant presence within the local economy is testament to that.

Over the next few years, it will be full steam ahead on growth for the business. Despite a high interest rate environment, UWM is continuing to take more market share as it strives to educate consumers about the benefit of going with mortgage brokers. Now it intends to capitalise on its accomplishments by continuing to scale.