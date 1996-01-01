UPM

Founded in 1996, UPM is a large Finnish forest industry company. UPM provides a variety of products made from wood. Due to the structural changes in paper making, many of the organisation’s paper mill facilities are empty. UPM aims to implement new ways of operating on these premises. UPM Is dedicated to creating a future beyond fossils.

While its core business isn’t real estate, UPM after closing its paper mill activities is dedicated to developing its real estate to transform them into suitable locations for other usages.