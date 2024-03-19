Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group is a leading specialist bank that provides financial services to over 1.7m UK customers through Vanquis, Snoop and Moneybarn. Established in 1880, Vanquis Banking Group has a rich history and legacy, having continually transformed and adapted to meet the changing financial needs of UK customers. The bank today provides customers with tailored and flexible products and services, designed around social mobility and financial inclusion.

Vanquis Banking Group offers loans and credit cards as Vanquis, Vehicle Finance as Moneybarn and financial and technology services through its award-winning fin-tech brand Snoop. Snoop provides customers with personalised insights and a free credit score, helping them analyse and manage finances. The Group delivers all its credit products online, giving customers enhanced flexibility and choice regarding how, where and when they manage their money.

Vanquis Banking Group is driven by a simple but important purpose: to deliver caring banking so our customers can make the most of life’s opportunities. Championing financial inclusion, the bank is shaped by its core values, working to create honest and open environments and conversations for both its employees and customers. In alignment with this, the bank has developed a series of services and community initiatives to support and deepen its relationship with local people.

Vanquis Banking Group launched a foundation in June 2023, designed to enhance the lives of children and young people in the communities the bank has served since 1880. The foundation strives to improve access to financial education, promote social inclusion and introduce economic development opportunities. It works with organisations like the National Literacy Trust, Ahead Partnership and London Community Foundation, among many others.