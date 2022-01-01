Vodafone Fiji

Vodafone Fiji Pte Limited is a 100% locally-owned entity, of which 51% is owned by Amalgamated Telecommunications Holdings and 49% by Fiji National Provident Fund. Since our inception in 1994, Vodafone continues to explore new boundaries in the mobile telecommunications realm and bring to all Fijians the next level of mobile innovation. Vodafone strives to be a world-class organisation with continuous improvements in the organisation's work systems and processes, delivering world class services and solutions to more than 780,000 subscribers on its network with a population coverage of circa 96%.

Vodafone has added on to the many “firsts” to be on par with global mobile network operators with the latest mobile network services in Fiji. With the ICT arm, Datec Fiji Pte Limited, Vodafone has made a strategic move that has uniquely placed Vodafone Fiji in a position to offer end-to-end ICT solutions. Our strategic assets are our employees who continuously strive to explore, design and implement new ways of working, communicating openly with assistance of connected devices to take leadership.

As a responsible corporate, Vodafone Fiji continues to commit to community and civic responsibilities through corporate sponsorships and projects with innovative solutions to transform the lives of the Fijian people through their philanthropic arm, Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation. Vodafone Fiji continues on the journey of business innovation and excellence to drive a World-Class Organisation.