VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves more than 780,000 members with assets totalling US$12bn. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and one of the major employers in the region with more than 2,000 employees. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 10 Southern Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. Today, the driving VyStar philosophy continues to be offering highly competitive pricing, giving members high-yielding savings products, low loan rates, and low-or no-fee financial services. This commitment makes finding affordable, quality financial products and services a reality for our members.