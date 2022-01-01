Profile Picture

Waygate Technologies

Profile Picture
Today, hundreds of industrial brands around the globe trust our technologies and expertise to ensure safety and quality, improve reliability, and boost productivity. Relying on over 125 years of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) experience, we're helping customers drive their digital transformation by applying state-of-the-art data and analytics to reveal groundbreaking insights and solve business challenges. Your peace of mind starts here.
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Waygate Technologies

View All

Arungalai Anbarasu

Chief Technology & Strategy Officer

Read more