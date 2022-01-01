Zurich Insurance

Zurich is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets with about 60,000 employees. It provides a wide range of property and casualty, life insurance products and services in more than 200 countries and territories. Zurich’s customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations.

Zurich France launched in 1877 and is based in Paris with a 200-strong workforce. The unit provides services to the large corporate segment. In 2022, Zurich France diversified its offerings by launching a new line of business, the A&H line.