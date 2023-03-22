Hosted by eminent trade bodies like Guangdong Battery Industry Association, Dongguan Lithium Battery Industry Association, Tianjin Battery Industry Association, Zhejiang Storage Battery Industry Association, etc., the 2023 show plans to fill a 100,000 sq.m show floor with1,000 exhibitors.

It has so far attracted many big brands as its exhibitors in the past few years, such as CATL, CALB, BAK, Tianneng Group, TeamGiant, Lishen, Sunwoda, Tinci, XCJ, Aoyou Power, Sinowatt, Cham Battery, Xupai, Great Power, etc.



Review of WBE 2022



WBE 2022 hosted a total of 673 exhibitors (up 20%) on a 55,000 sq.m show floor, counting 47856 visits (up 30%). 316 exhibitors were battery makers, making up 46.9% exhibitor attendance. Featuring a lineup of successful entrepreneurs, the 2022 China New Energy Battery Industry Forum gave everyone insight in the latest policies and trends to together promote industry growth.

Exhibition Scope

Various kinds of batteries

Combined batteries for cellphones, interphones, cordless telephone, laptops,

digital cameras, portable DVD, emergency lights, electric toys, UPS, railway

locomotives and passenger cars, ships, etc.

Power batteries and management systems for electric tools, electric bicycles,

electric vehicles, etc.

Energy storage batteries for wind power generation systems, solar photovoltaic

systems and wind-solar hybrid systems, etc.

Power storage application and engineering

Battery materials and accessories

Battery manufacturing equipment and testing devices

Supercapacitor

Co-Located Trade Shows & Live Activities

2023 World Power Supply Expo

2023 Solar PV World Expo (PV Guangzhou)

2023 China New Energy Battery Industry Forum

WBE 2023 Appreciation Dinner

