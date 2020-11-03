2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020

About event:

2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020, scheduled on 3-4 November 2020 in National Convention Center Hanoi, Vietnam, the largest solar power exhibition in Vietnam, will combine with Large Exhibition, Conference, Onsite Technical Seminar, Project Match-Making Forum creating a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share their knowledge and to expand business contacts in Vietnam’s rapid growing solar energy sector.


Facts and Figures for 1st Vietnam Solar Expo 2019 (September 25-26, 2019, NCC Hanoi)

  • The Only Renewable Expo in Vietnam with Government Official Support and Endorsement (Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vietnam Energy Association) 

  • Participation of Key Officials from MOIT, VCCI, VEA in Opening Ceremony 

  • Attendance from 90% of the Local Developers and Investors in this Market with Real Decision Power in Hand 

  • 3000+ Professional Visitors from the Solar Industry Gathered in the Expo 

  • 30+ Project Match-making with More than 5GW Pipeline to be Connected in the Expo 

  • Onsite Media Interview and Exposure in 20+ Vietnam Leading Channels including Vietnam Television, Channel NewsAsia, National Ho Chi Minh Television, Vietnam News, Vietnam Economic Times, Vietnam Energy Online, Vietnam Investment Review, Bloomberg News, etc 

Date & Time

November 3, 2020 | 2:00 pm - November 4, 2020 | 11:00 pm
Location:

VIETNAM, HANOI, Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Quốc Gia Việt Nam
