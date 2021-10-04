AUTOMA 2021

About event:

Oil & Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress is an annual B2B event devoted to the latest industry 4.0 trends applicable to the whole value chain of the oil and gas industry: upstream, midstream, and downstream. Among topics covered are digital business transformation, data and intelligent asset management, IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, startup solutions, and many others.



Being a massive networking platform (during 2 days) Automa Congress brings together key players of the oil and gas market like Oil & Gas Companies, EPCs, Refineries, Pipeline Operators, Drilling Contractors, System Integrators to share their transformation roadmaps to find shortcut routes to success by using the full potential of innovative technologies.