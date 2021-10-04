AUTOMA 2021

Oil & Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress is an annual B2B event devoted to the latest industry 4.0 trends applicable to the whole value chain of the oil and gas industry: upstream, midstream, and downstream. Among topics covered are digital business transformation, data and intelligent asset management, IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, startup solutions, and many others.

Being a massive networking platform (during 2 days) Automa Congress brings together key players of the oil and gas market like Oil & Gas Companies, EPCs, Refineries, Pipeline Operators, Drilling Contractors, System Integrators to share their transformation roadmaps to find shortcut routes to success by using the full potential of innovative technologies.

October 4, 2021 | 9:00 am - October 5, 2021 | 6:00 pm
Bucharest, Romania
