About event:

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022 (CGHM2022) is the leading Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition in MENA, will be held in Palazzo Versace Dubai on March 29-31, 2022. Committing to accelerating MENA’s green hydrogen economy, market, and production, CGHM2022 brings key decision makers from all green hydrogen value chains together, gathering 1,000+ Participants, 60+ Speakers, 50+ Exhibitors & Sponsors.

The commitment of CGHM2022 is to be the center of green hydrogen business and trading platform in MENA for all contributors in green hydrogen value chain, to exploit MENA’s full green hydrogen and help it to be the future global green hydrogen powerhouse.

CGHM2022 Event Web: https://www.mena.gh2events.com/