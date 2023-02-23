Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2023 (CGHM2023), which will be held on 14-16 March, 2023 in Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE, is at the forefront of expediting the development of green hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, gathering policymakers, power producers, investors, suppliers, and technical service providers internationally to build business partnerships. Aim to gather 1000+ In-Person attendees, 80+ World-Class speakers and 50+ Partners & Exhibitors on CGHM2023.



CGHM2023 event highlights: