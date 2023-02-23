Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2023
Mon 13 Mar - Wed 15 Mar, 2023
Palazzo Versace Dubai
09:00 GMT
Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2023 (CGHM2023), which will be held on 14-16 March, 2023 in Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE, is at the forefront of expediting the development of green hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, gathering policymakers, power producers, investors, suppliers, and technical service providers internationally to build business partnerships. Aim to gather 1000+ In-Person attendees, 80+ World-Class speakers and 50+ Partners & Exhibitors on CGHM2023.
CGHM2023 event highlights:
- CGHM Strategic Summit: Hear from 60+ world-class speakers. Discuss the most valuable key insights with top-notch stakeholders and decision-makers.
- CGHM Live Exhibition: CGHM2023 is a premier information exchange and business networking platform between multiple stakeholders in MENA’s green hydrogen value chain.
- Hydrogen Future Awards: CGHM connects C-level representatives from the largest stakeholders in the hydrogen and renewable energy industries, to tackle business critical challenges and shape the future of the industry.
- CGHM2023 Networking Programs: Designed to expedite business partnerships between international stakeholders and the local community.
- Diversity & Inclusion Program: WiRA2023 is especially designed to recognize the inspirational female stars of tomorrow across the clean energy industry, aiming to promote gender diversity in renewable industry.
