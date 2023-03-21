Digital Supply Chain Innovation Summit

Event
Fri 16 Jun - Fri 16 Jun, 2023
Virtual
09:00 GMT
Attendees can look forward to hearing from thought leaders, and participating in engaging discussions.

15:00 BST | 10:00 EDT

The last few years have made it clear that digital supply chain innovation is crucial for companies looking to be
resilient in the face of global challenges. The modern supply chain must evolve to meet global demands and remain competitive. Recognizing the best practices and methodologies is imperative for better decision-making and dealing with uncertainties.

The Digital Supply Chain Innovation Summit brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry to share their insights on the latest advancements in digital technologies and how they are transforming supply chain management. Attendees can look forward to hearing from thought leaders, and participating in engaging discussions. Join us to gain a competitive edge in the digital supply chain landscape.

Registrations are free. Secure your spot now!

Date & Time

Fri 16 Jun - Fri 16 Jun, 2023

09:00 - 11:00 GMT

Location

Virtual

Price

FREE

