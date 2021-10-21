Downstream USA 2021

Event starts in:

About event:

As the world’s economies fire up for revival it has become clear that downstream, and the products we produce, are critical to global recovery.

To meet this obligation the industry must overcome volatility in demand, changing customer requirements, disrupted operations and an overwhelming imperative to harness technology.

The industry’s most influential figures have answered our rallying cry to unite this October for the most crucial downstream event in a generation to get downstream, and the world, back to business.

Join them at the world’s most trusted destination of industry insight and collaboration, Reuters Events Downstream USA 2021. Where we unite the whole refining, petrochemical, chemical and LNG value chain and lead the charge to meet the demands of tomorrow’s economies across a host of virtual and in-person events. Check out the website here - https://bit.ly/3v8MptG

Date & Time

October 21, 2021 | 9:00 am - October 22, 2021 | 6:00 pm
Location:

NRG Center, Houston
View on Map

