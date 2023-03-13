E-World Energy & Water 2023

Under the slogan "Solutions for a Sustainable Future", the energy industry will meet in Essen, Germany from May 23 - 25, 2023 and will once again set important impulses in the fields of sustainable technologies and intelligent energy systems. (Inter)national exhibitors will present their innovations for a climate-neutral energy future in five halls.



The four specialist forums offer a wide-ranging program of presentations. The focus is on the expansion and integration of renewable energies, the topic of hydrogen, the requirements of the future energy supply as well as the effects and changes of the energy industry on utilities and end consumers.