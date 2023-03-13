E-World Energy & Water 2023

Event
Tue 23 May - Thu 25 May, 2023
Essen
08:00 GMT
E-World enERGY promo
E-World enERGY promo
Europe's Leading Trade Fair for the Energy Industry

Under the slogan "Solutions for a Sustainable Future", the energy industry will meet in Essen, Germany from May 23 - 25, 2023 and will once again set important impulses in the fields of sustainable technologies and intelligent energy systems. (Inter)national exhibitors will present their innovations for a climate-neutral energy future in five halls.


The four specialist forums offer a wide-ranging program of presentations. The focus is on the expansion and integration of renewable energies, the topic of hydrogen, the requirements of the future energy supply as well as the effects and changes of the energy industry on utilities and end consumers.

 

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 23 May - Thu 25 May, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Essen
Germany

View on map

All Events

View all

Reset Connect

Tue 27 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • ExCeL London

Supporting business, finance, industry and government to collaborate, share learnings and action solutions.

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2023

Mon 13 Mar, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE AND INFLUENTIAL HYDROGEN EVENT IN MENA

Register now

Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023

Thu 14 Sep, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • QEII Centre, London

A Leading Global Platform unites the Full Hydrogen Value Chain

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023

Wed 05 Jul, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Riu Plaza España Madrid, Spain

Region's High-End Event Towards Green Hydrogen Future in Europe

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023

Tue 17 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, Tokyo

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE AND INFLUENTIAL HYDROGEN EVENT IN JAPAN

Register now

Sustainability LIVE Virtual

Wed 19 Apr, 2023 • 09:25 GMT • Virtual

A highly engaging and interactive one-day virtual learning and networking experience.

Register now

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan, Italy

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022 (AUTOMA 2022) is held on October, 17-18, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now