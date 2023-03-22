Egypt Energy Reform Summit 2023 (EERS2023)

Event
Wed 13 Sep - Thu 14 Sep, 2023
Cairo
07:50 GMT
EERS2023
EERS2023
Co-located with Hydrogen Egypt Summit, and MENA Solar Wind Storage Summit

The 1st Egypt Energy Reform Summit will be the Largest and Most Important event for Renewable Energy Leaders in MENA! For more info http://www.renewegypt2023.com/

EERS2023 ( Co-located with Hydrogen Egypt Summit, and MENA Solar Wind Storage Summit) takes place in person in 13-14th September, 2023, Cairo, provided an initiative platform for the national and international Renewable Energy industry to discuss the optimization of MENA's next phase of hydrogen and green power development.

The Summit is a platform for the local industrial leaders to disseminate key messages and discuss new opportunities for development with international investors, operators, and technology providers. During the two day in-person EERS 2023 conference and exhibition, it will be around 80+ senior-level Speakers, 500+ Delegations, 40+Exhibitors,500+sqm Exhibition Area,2000+Attendees from governments, energy companies and utilities, investors, epc, financial institutions, consultants, law firms and academics in the region.

We hope this is the new era for Egypt energy transition, and we look forward to seeing you in September!

Date & Time

Wed 13 Sep - Thu 14 Sep, 2023

07:50 - 17:30 GMT

Location

Cairo
Egypt

