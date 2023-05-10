The event will attract those at the cutting edge of Egypt's infrastructure evolution, including public utilities, regulators, operators, city planners, project managers, consultants, contractors and engineers. 100+ exhibiting companies including Hassan Allam Holding, Innovo Build (formerly known as ASGC), Redcon Construction, Green Modeling Contracting, Concord, Concrete Plus, and EDECS make this a must-attend for those who are serious about Egypt's infrastructure plans outlined in Vision 2030.

Pioneers and policy-makers will share experiences, best practices and ways to overcome challenges in asset delivery that will reimagine your business models and strategies.

The show will cover 4 dedicated product sectors: Urban Connectivty, Water & Waste, Utilities and Smart Technologies.

Expect 3 incredible days of infrastructure innovation, business networking and knowledge exchange that will transform your business.

Join us at the launch of Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo, supported by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities and the Egyptian Armed Forces Engineering Authority from 19 - 21 June at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.