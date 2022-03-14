EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energy as well as energy management in smart and microgrids. Other topics featured are grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.

EM-Power Europe delivers the ideal technological solutions and services and showcases ways to achieve a decentralized, sustainable, carbon-neutral and future-oriented renewable energy supply. In addition, EM-Power Europe supports companies on their way to climate neutrality. EM-Power will take place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München

EM-Power Europe is geared toward public and private utility companies, energy managers, planners and consultants, professional energy customers and prosumers working in the commercial, industrial and real estate sectors, and municipalities.

As part of The smarter E Europe, the innovation hub for new energy solutions, it is held in parallel to three other energy exhibitions – Intersolar Europe, ees Europe and Power2Drive Europe. At EM-Power Europe, visitors can find the solutions and technologies for a carbon-neutral energy future. Alongside the exhibition, the EM-Power Europe Conference invites renowned experts to explore the latest topics in the fields of future power grids (smart grids), digitalization and energy management as well as sector coupling in microgrids and districts.