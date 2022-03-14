EM-Power Europe

Event
Tue 10 May - Fri 13 May, 2022
Munich
11:41 GMT
May 10 - 11, 2022

EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energy as well as energy management in smart and microgrids. Other topics featured are grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.

EM-Power Europe delivers the ideal technological solutions and services and showcases ways to achieve a decentralized, sustainable, carbon-neutral and future-oriented renewable energy supply. In addition, EM-Power Europe supports companies on their way to climate neutrality. EM-Power will take place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München

EM-Power Europe is geared toward public and private utility companies, energy managers, planners and consultants, professional energy customers and prosumers working in the commercial, industrial and real estate sectors, and municipalities.

As part of The smarter E Europe, the innovation hub for new energy solutions, it is held in parallel to three other energy exhibitions – Intersolar Europe, ees Europe and Power2Drive Europe. At EM-Power Europe, visitors can find the solutions and technologies for a carbon-neutral energy future. Alongside the exhibition, the EM-Power Europe Conference invites renowned experts to explore the latest topics in the fields of future power grids (smart grids), digitalization and energy management as well as sector coupling in microgrids and districts.

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 10 May - Fri 13 May, 2022

11:41 - 11:42 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Munich

View on map

All Events

View all

World Hydrogen Congress

Tue 11 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • World Trade Center, Rotterdam

11 -13 October, 2022

Register now

World Electrolysis Congress

Tue 31 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Hilton, Düsseldorf, Germany

31 May - 01 June 2022

Register now

World Hydrogen Projects

Wed 11 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Barcelona

11 - 12 May, 2022

Register now

World Hydrogen Decarbonising the Gas Grids

Mon 09 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Barcelona

09-10 May, 2022

Register now

E-Talia Summit & World Hydrogen Italy

Tue 26 Apr, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan

26 - 28 April, 2022

Register now

IEC 61850 Week 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 15:20 GMT • Cardiff, UK

Monday 17th to Friday 21st October 2022

Register now

IEC 62443 Week 2022

Mon 13 Jun, 2022 • 15:15 GMT • Edinburgh, UK

Monday 13th to Friday 17th June 2022

Register now

The smarter E Europe

Tue 10 May, 2022 • 11:37 GMT • München

May 11 - 13, 2022 - Munich, Germany

Register now

Reset Connect

Tue 28 Jun, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • ExCel London

Reset Connect London 2022 - the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment gathering.

Register now

Sustainability Expo

Wed 07 Sep, 2022 • 07:00 GMT • London Business Design Centre

Sustainability Expo 2022

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now