EM-Power Europe

Event
Wed 14 Jun - Fri 16 Jun, 2023
Messe München
08:00 GMT
EM-Power Europe 2023 - June 14 - 16 2023
EM-Power Europe 2023 - June 14 - 16 2023
The exhibition showcases innovative technologies and services for a 24/7 climate-neutral energy supply.

EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It is focused on modernizing and digitalizing the power grid into a smart grid, injecting flexibility and integrating prosumers, e-mobility as well as power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system.

The rapid expansion of renewable energies and energy storage solutions as well as the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and heat pumps have a considerable impact on transmission and distribution grids. We need smart, flexible, and responsive grids and markets, which even integrate consumers, to meet the requirements of a decentralized, climate-neutral energy supply.

This is the background to grid operators, utility companies, project developers, service providers and decision makers from industry, commerce and real estate coming together at EM-Power Europe to find innovative technologies and solutions for a 24/7 climate-neutral energy supply. While the exhibition features both established companies and start-ups with their innovative solutions for the grid of the future, the EM-Power Forum is the perfect setting for presenting their solutions and ideas to an expert audience. What’s more, EM-Power Europe 2023 will see the very first winners of the EM-Power AWARD honored.

EM-Power Europe will take place from June 14–16, 2023, at Messe München as part of Europe’s largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe. The exhibition will be accompanied by the EM-Power Europe Conference that presents the perfect opportunity to discuss the smart integration of decentralized energy installations, grid management and flexibilities into the energy system of the future with international experts. This includes the question of how transmission and distribution grids can be stabilized given the volatile nature of power generated from renewable sources of energy and increased demand.

Three other energy exhibitions – Intersolar Europe, ees Europe and Power2Drive Europe – will take place in parallel to EM-Power Europe, providing the framework for exchange between the solar, storage and e-mobility sectors.

EM-Power Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

http://www.em-power.eu

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Wed 14 Jun - Fri 16 Jun, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Messe München

View on map

All Events

View all

Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo

Mon 19 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Egypt International Exhibition Center

Connecting the infrastructure industry in Egypt

Register now

The smarter E Europe 2023

Wed 14 Jun, 2023 • 07:00 GMT • Messe, München

“Creating a new energy world”

Register now

Sustainability LIVE London 2023

Wed 06 Sep, 2023 • 07:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, London

Sustainability LIVE London Returns this September 2023

Register now

International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF)

Tue 27 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Prague, Czech Republic

The IFBF aims to raise awareness of the significance of flow batteries as a crucial technology within the energy storage sector.

Register now

2023 World Battery &amp; Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE)

Tue 08 Aug, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • China Import &amp; Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Formerly Asia Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA)

Register now

Egypt Energy Reform Summit 2023 (EERS2023)

Wed 13 Sep, 2023 • 07:50 GMT • Cairo, Egypt

Co-located with Hydrogen Egypt Summit, and MENA Solar Wind Storage Summit

Register now

Digital Supply Chain Innovation Summit

Fri 16 Jun, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Virtual

Attendees can look forward to hearing from thought leaders, and participating in engaging discussions.

Register now

E-World Energy & Water 2023

Tue 23 May, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Essen, Germany

Europe's Leading Trade Fair for the Energy Industry

Register now

Reset Connect

Tue 27 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • ExCeL London

Supporting business, finance, industry and government to collaborate, share learnings and action solutions.

Register now

Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023

Thu 14 Sep, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • QEII Centre, London

A Leading Global Platform unites the Full Hydrogen Value Chain

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023

Wed 05 Jul, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Riu Plaza España Madrid, Spain

Region's High-End Event Towards Green Hydrogen Future in Europe

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023

Tue 17 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, Tokyo

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE AND INFLUENTIAL HYDROGEN EVENT IN JAPAN

Register now

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan, Italy

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022 (AUTOMA 2022) is held on October, 17-18, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now