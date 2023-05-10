EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It is focused on modernizing and digitalizing the power grid into a smart grid, injecting flexibility and integrating prosumers, e-mobility as well as power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system.

The rapid expansion of renewable energies and energy storage solutions as well as the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and heat pumps have a considerable impact on transmission and distribution grids. We need smart, flexible, and responsive grids and markets, which even integrate consumers, to meet the requirements of a decentralized, climate-neutral energy supply.

This is the background to grid operators, utility companies, project developers, service providers and decision makers from industry, commerce and real estate coming together at EM-Power Europe to find innovative technologies and solutions for a 24/7 climate-neutral energy supply. While the exhibition features both established companies and start-ups with their innovative solutions for the grid of the future, the EM-Power Forum is the perfect setting for presenting their solutions and ideas to an expert audience. What’s more, EM-Power Europe 2023 will see the very first winners of the EM-Power AWARD honored.

EM-Power Europe will take place from June 14–16, 2023, at Messe München as part of Europe’s largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe. The exhibition will be accompanied by the EM-Power Europe Conference that presents the perfect opportunity to discuss the smart integration of decentralized energy installations, grid management and flexibilities into the energy system of the future with international experts. This includes the question of how transmission and distribution grids can be stabilized given the volatile nature of power generated from renewable sources of energy and increased demand.

Three other energy exhibitions – Intersolar Europe, ees Europe and Power2Drive Europe – will take place in parallel to EM-Power Europe, providing the framework for exchange between the solar, storage and e-mobility sectors.

EM-Power Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

http://www.em-power.eu