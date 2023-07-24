EV World Congress

Event
Tue 10 Oct - Wed 11 Oct, 2023
Novotel London West
08:00 GMT
EV World Congress
The Leading EV Charging Conference in the UK

A decade ago in 2012 about 130,000 electric cars were sold worldwide. Today, that many are sold in a single week. The sector is exploding, with an estimated 16 million EVs now on the road globally – but the challenges of deploying infrastructure for those vehicles, and more importantly, providing the roughly 30 terawatthours (TWh) of electricity per year to charge them (equivalent to all the electricity generated in Ireland) are major challenges to be addressed.

To address these challenges, this year we not only expanded the size of our audience, but also the content on offer, as around 120 world leading organisations, cities, and technology providers due to speak, sharing best-practice case studies and discussions.

To get 20% off any of the tickets is: EDM20

Date & Time

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

London UK

