Future of Utilities Summit
Wed 22 Jun - Thu 23 Jun, 2022
London
08:00 GMT
Future of Utilities Summit (22 - 23 June, London) is the UK’s premier energy & water summit.
Future of Utilities Summit (22 - 23 June, London) is the UK’s premier energy & water summit. Now in it’s 32nd year, it’s where the ordinary is challenged, collaboration is championed and innovation comes to life. 2022’s got 12 hours of content sessions curated by our high-calibre advisory board. Learn from the industry’s most senior innovators with C-Suite executives from Pennon Group, Northumbrian Water and Southern Water taking prominent keynotes throughout a packed agenda of 100+ leaders. And with dedicated networking breaks, exclusive hospitality opportunities, and intimate workshopping sessions to help you connect and reconnect with key business contacts.
