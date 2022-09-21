Ghana Oil, Gas and Energy Summit



The Energy Circle by IN-VR is organising Ghana’s official Energy Summit, taking place on the 22nd - 23rdth of September 2022, under the full endorsement of the Ministry of Energy. The first Ghanian Energy summit will take place physically in Accra, Ghana, bringing the country's key energy players together to discuss the country’s most recent energy developments, challenges and opportunities.



New opportunities are opening for IECs, service providers, local and international energy companies, as Ghana's government continuously participates in energy development plans, political and economic stability reign, the country's GDP constantly and continuously grows, updates in LNG, downstream, renewables, net-zero targets and lithium are beginning to place Ghana on the map.



