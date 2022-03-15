IEC 62443 Week 2022

Mon 13 Jun - Fri 17 Jun, 2022
Edinburgh
15:15 GMT
Monday 13th to Friday 17th June 2022

IEC 62443 is a series of standards that provide power grid operators with a robust framework to manage and mitigate the security vulnerabilities in their industrial control systems. Implementing IEC 62443 is now everyone’s responsibility and must be fully understood and embraced by power grid operators, technology suppliers and system integrators alike, to realise its full benefits.

This week-long event provides a thorough exploration of IEC 62443 concepts, frameworks and controls with an accurate representation of cybersecurity risk to the operations. The Fundamentals of IEC 62443 workshop on day one of the event helps participants understand the essential building blocks of the standard and how they can be applied in their own environment. The 3-day main conference provides a series of case-study reviews of practical applications of the standard in conjunction with ISO 27001 in a wide range of power grid environments. The final day of the event provides a leading-edge briefing into how the standard can be leveraged to drive offensive cybersecurity strategies in the OT environment.

By the end of this week-long event, power grid cybersecurity leaders will be equipped and prepared to adopt IEC 62443 as part of their broader security management system, to work more systematically and cost efficiently to minimise their security risks, and to more easily achieve their security goals.

