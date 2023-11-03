Net Zero LIVE

Event
Wed 06 Mar - Thu 07 Mar, 2024
QEII - London
08:30 GMT
Net Zero LIVE, 6-7 March 2024, QEII London
Net Zero LIVE, 6-7 March 2024, QEII London
Net Zero LIVE London with top C-level executives for exclusive keynotes, panels, workshops, and more, all driving the Net Zero mission

After the extraordinary success of our SUSTAINABILITY LIVE events, we're thrilled to introduce our upcoming Net Zero LIVE event, taking place on March 6-7, 2024, at the prestigious QEII Centre in London.

Next year we're bringing together renowned C-level executives from the world's leading companies, presenting exclusive keynote sessions, dynamic panels, interactive workshops, and more, all driving us towards the Net Zero goal.

Net Zero LIVE London will encompass 4 LIVE themes, combining Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE across two stages, addressing 17 vital topics that explore Net Zero's impact on global businesses.

Join us in creating the ultimate conference and exhibition platform, connecting like-minded peers, and actively contributing to the construction of a sustainable future.

🌟 Don't miss our EXCLUSIVE EARLY BIRD OFFER! 🌟 Secure your tickets now for just £295 and enjoy a £200 discount on your registration for a limited time!!

Looking for Sponsorship and Partnership Opportunities? We can provide you with the opportunity to showcase your groundbreaking innovations to the Sustainability community and create a significant presence among peers, key decision-makers, and influential figures. Eager to learn more? Click here 
 

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Wed 6 Mar - Thu 7 Mar, 2024

08:30 - 17:30 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

QEII - London

View on map

All Events

View all

OIL & GAS AUTOMATION AND DIGITALISATION CONGRESS 2023

Mon 27 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Vösendorf, Austria

RIDE THE DIGITAL WAVE

Register now

13th Dii Desert Energy Leadership Summit

Tue 28 Nov, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • W Dubai – The Palm, Dubai (UAE)

TIME FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now