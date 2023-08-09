Webinar: Amplify Industrial Tech with Wireless & Backhaul

Event
Tue 19 Sep - Tue 19 Sep, 2023
Online London Time
14:00 GMT
Unleash your utility private wireless network with fully integrated microwave backhaul

About

Technologies such as industrial IoT, AI, virtual reality, advanced analytics and cognitive cybersecurity can help you sharpen your operations by enabling real-time grid control, automation-powered distribution, predictive maintenance and heightened efficiency. They can also help you maintain grid stability and power quality as you integrate more distributed energy resources.

You can meet the critical operational connectivity requirements of these technologies with a dedicated private wireless network built to handle the demands of industrial applications. But you also need a backhaul network that can support these applications. Discover how a fully integrated private wireless and microwave backhaul network solution can help you get the most from new digital technologies.

In this webinar, you will learn about:


  • Industry trends that are driving the need for utility private wireless networks

  • How microwave backhaul networks are affected by industry trends

  • The advantages of a fully integrated private wireless and microwave backhaul solution

Date & Time

Tue 19 Sep - Tue 19 Sep, 2023

14:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Online London Time

