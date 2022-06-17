Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022
Event
Mon 17 Oct - Tue 18 Oct, 2022
Milan
08:00 GMT
Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022 (AUTOMA 2022) is held on October, 17-18, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
The business program of AUTOMA 2022 highlights topics of O&G transformation, asset management, smart tools for process optimization of different assets like oilfields, pipelines, refineries and petrochemical plants. The key leaders of oil & gas companies, EPCs, refineries, and pipeline operators join the Congress to network with potential partners.
More information via the link: https://bit.ly/39q83UK
