Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022 (AUTOMA 2022) is held on October, 17-18, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

The business program of AUTOMA 2022 highlights topics of O&G transformation, asset management, smart tools for process optimization of different assets like oilfields, pipelines, refineries and petrochemical plants. The key leaders of oil & gas companies, EPCs, refineries, and pipeline operators join the Congress to network with potential partners.

More information via the link: https://bit.ly/39q83UK