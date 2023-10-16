OIL & GAS AUTOMATION AND DIGITALISATION CONGRESS 2023

Event
Mon 27 Nov - Tue 28 Nov, 2023
Vösendorf
09:00 GMT
Automa 2023
Automa 2023
RIDE THE DIGITAL WAVE

Oil & Gas Automation and Digitalisation Congress is an annual B2B event devoted to the latest innovative industry trends applicable to the whole value chain of the oil and gas industry: Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream. What is a role of digitalisation in getting to the sustainable and green future? How digital projects can help to increase efficiency, optimise processes, stay safe and produce quality? These and many other questions are to be discussed during the 6th edition of the Oil & Gas Automation and Digitalisation Congress — AUTOMA 2023.

Being a massive networking platform (during 2 days) AUTOMA brings together such key players of the market as Oil & Gas companies, EPC contractors, drilling contractors, pipeline operators, refineries, service providers and equipment manufacturers. Together they will discuss how to unlock the full potential of innovative technologies for building smart industry.

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Mon 27 Nov - Tue 28 Nov, 2023

09:00 - 17:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Vösendorf
Austria

View on map

All Events

View all

13th Dii Desert Energy Leadership Summit

Tue 28 Nov, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • W Dubai – The Palm, Dubai (UAE)

TIME FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023

Tue 17 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, Tokyo

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE AND INFLUENTIAL HYDROGEN EVENT IN JAPAN

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now