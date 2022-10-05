Power Plant Management & Generation Summit returns on 26 - 28 October 2022 in New Orleans, LA, USA!

The summit effectively unites Leading Power Plant Executives representing Americas Largest Utilities and

Innovative Suppliers and Service Providers in an exclusive networking environment.

Format:

Face to face, qualified business meetings with our senior executives: vet our list of delegates and their purchasing priorities, be selective as to who you wish to meet with;

with our senior executives: vet our list of delegates and their purchasing priorities, be selective as to who you wish to meet with; Informal networking opportunities over three days will provide a unique interactive

will provide a unique interactive Visionary keynote presentations and case studies delivered by the most esteemed peers and thought leaders from leading Power companies.

Delegates that attended in the past:

Manager FHO Risk & Resources - Duke Energy

Operations Superintendent - Allen Steam Station - Duke Energy

Managing Director – Dynegy

Sr. Operations Manager - Xcel Energy Inc.

Director Generation Projects - Dominion Energy

Plant Director - A.B. Brown Generating Station – Vectren

Operations Manager - TVA

Etc.

Register your interest and find more about this opportunity to network, establish new connections, exchange ideas and gain knowledge.

You can find more information via https://bit.ly/3q5glWR or directly contact Isidora Avraam at [email protected]

#mePowerSummit