Power Plant Management & Generation Summit

Event
Tue 25 Oct - Thu 27 Oct, 2022
New Orleans
23:00 GMT
The summit effectively unites Leading Power Plant Executives

Power Plant Management & Generation Summit returns on 26 - 28 October 2022 in New Orleans, LA, USA!

The summit effectively unites Leading Power Plant Executives representing Americas Largest Utilities and

Innovative Suppliers and Service Providers in an exclusive networking environment.

Format: 

  • Face to face, qualified business meetings with our senior executives: vet our list of delegates and their purchasing priorities, be selective as to who you wish to meet with;
  • Informal networking opportunities over three days will provide a unique interactive
  • Visionary keynote presentations and case studies delivered by the most esteemed peers and thought leaders from leading Power companies.

Delegates that attended in the past:

  • Manager FHO Risk & Resources - Duke Energy
  • Operations Superintendent - Allen Steam Station - Duke Energy
  • Managing Director – Dynegy
  • Sr. Operations Manager - Xcel Energy Inc.
  • Director Generation Projects - Dominion Energy
  • Plant Director - A.B. Brown Generating Station – Vectren
  • Operations Manager - TVA
  • Etc.

Register your interest and find more about this opportunity to network, establish new connections, exchange ideas and gain knowledge.

You can find more information via https://bit.ly/3q5glWR or directly contact Isidora Avraam at [email protected]

#mePowerSummit

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 25 Oct - Thu 27 Oct, 2022

23:00 - 23:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

New Orleans
LA
USA

View on map

All Events

View all

Transmission & Distribution Summit

Wed 26 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • New Orleans, LA

The Transmission & Distribution Summit is an invitation-only, premium Summit bringing leading transmission & distribution executives & innovative suppliers

Register now

PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN LIVE LONDON

Wed 12 Oct, 2022 • 07:30 GMT • Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London

Shaping the business of supply chain

Register now

Solar Energy Future Japan 2022

Tue 11 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Yokohama, Japan

Solar Energy Future Japan 2022 is Japan's Leading Solar PV and Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition

Register now

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan, Italy

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022 (AUTOMA 2022) is held on October, 17-18, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Register now

World Hydrogen Congress

Tue 11 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • World Trade Center, Rotterdam

11 -13 October, 2022

Register now

IEC 61850 Week 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 15:20 GMT • Cardiff, UK

Monday 17th to Friday 21st October 2022

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now