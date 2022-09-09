PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN LIVE LONDON

Event
Wed 12 Oct - Thu 13 Oct, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Centre
07:30 GMT
Shaping the business of supply chain

Showcase your values, products and services to your partners and customers at PROCUREMENT & SUPPLYCHAIN LIVE LONDON 2022.

Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, PROCUREMENT & SUPPLYCHAIN LIVE LONDON; the hybrid event held between 12th - 13th October is broadcast live to the world from the QEII Centre and incorporates two zone areas of SupplyChain LIVE and Procurement LIVE in to one Expo style event. 

With a comprehensive content programme featuring senior industry leaders and expert analysts, this is an opportunity to put yourself and your brand in front of key industry decision makers. From keynote addresses to lively roundtables, fireside discussions to topical presentations, Q&A sessions to 1-2-1 networking, the 2-day hybrid show is an essential deep dive into issues impacting the future of the Supply Chain industry today.

Global giants and innovative startups will all find the perfect platform with direct access to an engaged and active audience. You can’t afford to miss this opportunity.

Date & Time

Wed 12 Oct - Thu 13 Oct, 2022

07:30 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Queen Elizabeth II Centre
London

