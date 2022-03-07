Reset Connect

Event
Tue 28 Jun - Wed 29 Jun, 2022
ExCel London
08:00 GMT
Reset Connect London 2022 - the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment gathering.

Sustainability through collaboration:

solutions to close the adoption and funding gap

Reset Connect are delighted to announce their first 50 speakers, among them is Rachael Everard, Head of Sustainability for Rolls-Royce, Sacha Sadan, Director of ESG, Financial Conduct Authority, John Flint, CEO, UK Infrastructure Bank, Greg Clark, Connected Places Catapult Chair, UK CCIC and Alice Williams, Strategy & Commercial Excellence, Schneider Electric UK.

The speakers will discuss how to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, opportunities in sustainable investment & green finance, plus methods for creating sustainable cities.

Early bird discount extended. View the inspirational speaker lineup now and book before 31 March to SAVE at least £800: https://www.reset-connect.com/speakers-energy-digital

Event information:


Date: 28 – 29 June 2022 at ExCeL London

Book before 31 March and SAVE at least £800

Use the code EdDc15 when registering.

Reset Connect London showcases sustainability solutions for business, supports new start-ups and innovations in climate tech and brings together leaders from across government, business and the finance communities to discuss and collaborate on actionable steps to accelerate the pathway to net-zero. 

Be part of it.

sustainabilityEnergyTechnologyesg
Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 28 Jun - Wed 29 Jun, 2022

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

ExCel London

View on map

All Events

View all

World Hydrogen Congress

Tue 11 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • World Trade Center, Rotterdam

11 -13 October, 2022

Register now

World Electrolysis Congress

Tue 31 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Hilton, Düsseldorf, Germany

31 May - 01 June 2022

Register now

World Hydrogen Projects

Wed 11 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Barcelona

11 - 12 May, 2022

Register now

World Hydrogen Decarbonising the Gas Grids

Mon 09 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Barcelona

09-10 May, 2022

Register now

E-Talia Summit & World Hydrogen Italy

Tue 26 Apr, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan

26 - 28 April, 2022

Register now

IEC 61850 Week 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 15:20 GMT • Cardiff, UK

Monday 17th to Friday 21st October 2022

Register now

IEC 62443 Week 2022

Mon 13 Jun, 2022 • 15:15 GMT • Edinburgh, UK

Monday 13th to Friday 17th June 2022

Register now

EM-Power Europe

Tue 10 May, 2022 • 11:41 GMT • Munich

May 10 - 11, 2022

Register now

The smarter E Europe

Tue 10 May, 2022 • 11:37 GMT • München

May 11 - 13, 2022 - Munich, Germany

Register now

Sustainability Expo

Wed 07 Sep, 2022 • 07:00 GMT • London Business Design Centre

Sustainability Expo 2022

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now