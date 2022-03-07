Sustainability through collaboration:

solutions to close the adoption and funding gap

Reset Connect are delighted to announce their first 50 speakers, among them is Rachael Everard, Head of Sustainability for Rolls-Royce, Sacha Sadan, Director of ESG, Financial Conduct Authority, John Flint, CEO, UK Infrastructure Bank, Greg Clark, Connected Places Catapult Chair, UK CCIC and Alice Williams, Strategy & Commercial Excellence, Schneider Electric UK.

The speakers will discuss how to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, opportunities in sustainable investment & green finance, plus methods for creating sustainable cities.

Date: 28 – 29 June 2022 at ExCeL London

Reset Connect London showcases sustainability solutions for business, supports new start-ups and innovations in climate tech and brings together leaders from across government, business and the finance communities to discuss and collaborate on actionable steps to accelerate the pathway to net-zero.

