Event
Tue 27 Jun - Wed 28 Jun, 2023
ExCeL London
08:00 GMT
Supporting business, finance, industry and government to collaborate, share learnings and action solutions.

Reset Connect London is the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event. We are the flagship event of London Climate Action Week. 

We bridge the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding. This disruptive event provides present & future net-zero business solutions and the financing to implement them.

Sustainability professionals, large corporates, government leaders, policymakers, tech providers, innovators, purpose-led brands and entrepreneurs can network, find sustainable, low-carbon solutions and providers and explore opportunities for funding through institutional & impact investors, private equity & venture capital, and the financial adviser community.  

Date & Time

Tue 27 Jun - Wed 28 Jun, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

ExCeL London

