Reset Connect London is the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event. We are the flagship event of London Climate Action Week.
We bridge the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding. This disruptive event provides present & future net-zero business solutions and the financing to implement them.
Sustainability professionals, large corporates, government leaders, policymakers, tech providers, innovators, purpose-led brands and entrepreneurs can network, find sustainable, low-carbon solutions and providers and explore opportunities for funding through institutional & impact investors, private equity & venture capital, and the financial adviser community.
Tue 27 Jun - Wed 28 Jun, 2023
08:00 - 16:00 GMTAdd to calendar
ExCeL LondonView on map