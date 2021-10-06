The Smarter E Europe Restart 2021

About event:

“Creating a new energy world” – that’s the goal of The smarter E Europe, the continent’s largest

platform for the energy industry, with a focus on cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating and

transportation for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply. The topics comprise all the core areas

along the supply chain – from the generation, storage, distribution and usage of electricity and heat

to sector coupling.

The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from

around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends. Due to the

pandemic, this year the exhibitions will take place as a compact version Restart 2021 from October 6

to 8, at Messe München in Munich, Germany.

This compact edition of the exhibition originally planned for July will present all the important topics

relating to innovations, trends and products of the new energy world. With this unscheduled event,

we are offering all players in the energy industry, from start-ups to the international market leaders,

an energy industry innovation platform. The four exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe,

Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will showcase cross-sector and intelligently networked

concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy.

Instead of The smarter E Europe, which was originally planned in summer, The smarter E Industry

Days including the AWARD ceremonies, will also be held digitally from July 21 to 23, 2021. The online

event will include exciting keynote speeches on the latest industry trends, product presentations,

panel discussions, interactive workshops and digital factory tours from exhibitors.