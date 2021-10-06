The Smarter E Europe Restart 2021

Event starts in:

About event:

“Creating a new energy world” – that’s the goal of The smarter E Europe, the continent’s largest
platform for the energy industry, with a focus on cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating and
transportation for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply. The topics comprise all the core areas
along the supply chain – from the generation, storage, distribution and usage of electricity and heat
to sector coupling.
The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from
around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends. Due to the
pandemic, this year the exhibitions will take place as a compact version Restart 2021 from October 6
to 8, at Messe München in Munich, Germany.
This compact edition of the exhibition originally planned for July will present all the important topics
relating to innovations, trends and products of the new energy world. With this unscheduled event,
we are offering all players in the energy industry, from start-ups to the international market leaders,
an energy industry innovation platform. The four exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe,
Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will showcase cross-sector and intelligently networked
concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy.
Instead of The smarter E Europe, which was originally planned in summer, The smarter E Industry
Days including the AWARD ceremonies, will also be held digitally from July 21 to 23, 2021. The online
event will include exciting keynote speeches on the latest industry trends, product presentations,
panel discussions, interactive workshops and digital factory tours from exhibitors.

Register
Register

Date & Time

October 6, 2021 | 9:00 am - October 8, 2021 | 6:00 pm
Add to Calendar 2021-10-06 09:00:00 2021-10-08 18:00:00 The Smarter E Europe Restart 2021 “Creating a new energy world” – that’s the goal of The smarter E Europe, the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry, with a focus on cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating and transportation for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply. The topics comprise all the core areas along the supply chain – from the generation, storage, distribution and usage of electricity and heat to sector coupling. The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends. Due to the pandemic, this year the exhibitions will take place as a compact version Restart 2021 from October 6 to 8, at Messe München in Munich, Germany. This compact edition of the exhibition originally planned for July will present all the important topics relating to innovations, trends and products of the new energy world. With this unscheduled event, we are offering all players in the energy industry, from start-ups to the international market leaders, an energy industry innovation platform. The four exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will showcase cross-sector and intelligently networked concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy. Instead of The smarter E Europe, which was originally planned in summer, The smarter E Industry Days including the AWARD ceremonies, will also be held digitally from July 21 to 23, 2021. The online event will include exciting keynote speeches on the latest industry trends, product presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops and digital factory tours from exhibitors. München UTC public

Location:

München
View on Map

Share event

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Receive the latest updates and news
Exclusive preview
Array
Array

Other Events

Explore

AUTOMA 2021

04.10.2021 - 05.10.2021
Bucharest, Romania

Downstream USA 2021

21.10.2021 - 22.10.2021
NRG Center, Houston

Downstream USA 2021 - Digital

12.10.2021 - 15.10.2021
Digital Conference

Responding when you suffer a ransomware attack

24.06.2021 - 24.06.2021
Online