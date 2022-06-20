Solar Energy Future Europe 2022

Event
Wed 06 Jul - Thu 07 Jul, 2022
Meliá Avenida América
08:00 GMT
Empowering businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress

Driven by the EU "Fit for 55" Package, solar PV is projected to grow at an average rate of 56GW/year, increasing from 164.9GW as of 2021 to 327GW by 2025 and 672GW by 2030. Staying ahead of the trend, the Solar Energy Future Europe 2022 highlights the future of solar ecosystem being the solar-storage-asset integral value chain, gathering 500+ industry leaders, policymakers, utitlities, solar storage developers, responsible investors, financiers, and asset solution providers from across Europe to discuss how they can effectively measure, analyze, partner and scale the future toward sustainbility.

 

Date & Time

Wed 6 Jul - Thu 7 Jul, 2022

08:00 - 15:00 GMT

Location

Meliá Avenida América
Madrid
Spain

Price

€1,152

