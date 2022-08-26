Solar Energy Future Japan 2022

The and 5th edition of this flagship solar conference to together shape the future path of solar PV energy in Japan. It will be held in Yokohama, Japan on October 11-12, 2022.

SEFJ 2022 Event Highlights:

Co-located with Japan Wind Energy 2022 and Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022.

Market Focus: 100% renewable energy, mega projects, energy storage, distributed solar energy, secondary market and asset management.

Networking Onsite: Customized 1-1 Meeting Platform for Business Matching, Cocktail Reception, Coffee Break & Daily Catering.

Innovation and Technology Exhibition to demonstrate practical wind farm case studies and advanced technologies

SEFJ2022 Website: https://www.japan.solarenergy-future.com/

Contact: [email protected]