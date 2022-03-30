Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Event starts in:

About event:

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022, which will take place on 30-31 March 2022 in Dubai, is a strategic insight learning and business networking platform that celebrates MENA region’s unprecedented solar potential in both utility and C&I scale, as well as the region’s ambitious energy transition target as a whole.

The 2-day conference delivers the most topical discussion and encompassing strategies including all stages of solar plants development in MENA region. 200 + senior decision-makers from the region’s top utilities, oil & gas, financiers, energy consumers, and governments are expected to attend, charting the path to MENA’s solar energy future.

SEFM2022 Event Web: https://www.mena.solarenergy-future.com

Register
Register

Date & Time

March 30, 2022 | 9:00 am - March 31, 2022 | 4:00 pm
Add to Calendar 2022-03-30 09:00:21 2022-03-31 16:00:30 Solar Energy Future MENA 2022 Solar Energy Future MENA 2022, which will take place on 30-31 March 2022 in Dubai, is a strategic insight learning and business networking platform that celebrates MENA region’s unprecedented solar potential in both utility and C&I scale, as well as the region’s ambitious energy transition target as a whole. The 2-day conference delivers the most topical discussion and encompassing strategies including all stages of solar plants development in MENA region. 200 + senior decision-makers from the region’s top utilities, oil & gas, financiers, energy consumers, and governments are expected to attend, charting the path to MENA’s solar energy future. SEFM2022 Event Web: https://www.mena.solarenergy-future.com Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates UTC public

Location:

Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates
View on Map

Share event

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Receive the latest updates and news
Exclusive preview

Other Events

Explore

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

29.03.2022 - 31.03.2022
Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

The Smarter E Europe Restart 2021

06.10.2021 - 08.10.2021
München

AUTOMA 2021

04.10.2021 - 05.10.2021
BGS Online Platform

Downstream USA 2021

21.10.2021 - 22.10.2021
NRG Center, Houston