About event:

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022, which will take place on 30-31 March 2022 in Dubai, is a strategic insight learning and business networking platform that celebrates MENA region’s unprecedented solar potential in both utility and C&I scale, as well as the region’s ambitious energy transition target as a whole.

The 2-day conference delivers the most topical discussion and encompassing strategies including all stages of solar plants development in MENA region. 200 + senior decision-makers from the region’s top utilities, oil & gas, financiers, energy consumers, and governments are expected to attend, charting the path to MENA’s solar energy future.

SEFM2022 Event Web: https://www.mena.solarenergy-future.com