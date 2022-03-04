Sustainability Expo

Event
Wed 07 Sep - Thu 08 Sep, 2022
London Business Design Centre
07:00 GMT
Sustainability Expo 2022

Following the enormous success of Sustainability LIVE, we've announced The Sustainability Expo

Combining another world-class speaker lineup with an extensive exposition showcasing the latest innovations to shape the future of sustainable business.

September 7th & 8th, 2022. Business Design Centre, London. Click here for tickets.

Date & Time

Wed 7 Sep - Thu 8 Sep, 2022

07:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

London Business Design Centre

