Sustainability LIVE Virtual

Event
Wed 19 Apr - Wed 19 Apr, 2023
Virtual
09:25 GMT
A highly engaging and interactive one-day virtual learning and networking experience.

Be part of the revolution. One of the innovators changing the industry by doing things differently. It’s time to change the rules of the game. It’s time for DISRUPTION.

Sustainability LIVE Virtual is presented as a highly engaging and interactive one-day virtual learning and networking experience. Held on 19th April 2023, 10:25AM-2:05PM EST streaming remotely to virtual audiences around the world.

At Sustainability LIVE we connect the world’s largest sustainability brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends, industry insight, and influential projects as the world embrace technology and digital transformation.

Featuring expert keynote speakers to interactive fireside and panel discussions, this exclusive 1-day virtual event is an essential deep dive into issues impacting the future of Sustainability, Net Zero and ESG.

So, be part of the conversation, cement existing relationships, and make meaningful new business connections by registering to attend Sustainability LIVE Virtual.

Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest news by following our Linkedin page.   

**Sustainability LIVE Virtual will be live streamed to a ticketed virtual audience**

Date & Time

Wed 19 Apr - Wed 19 Apr, 2023

09:25 - 13:05 GMT

Location

Virtual

Price

FREE

