The Mining Leaders Forum 2022
The Mining Leaders Forum 2022 travels to Gold Coast, Queensland!
Mining Leaders Representing Australia’s World-Class Mining & Contracting Companies gather on 14 - 15 November 2022 at an exquisite location the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
The Summit provides a highly focused and interactive atmosphere to address and gain solutions specific to the core concerns of individual attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet key decision makers.
Key Topics for 2022:
- A NEW LEGACY
- DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH
- RESOURCING TOMORROW
- MASTERING COMPLEXITY
- ORCHESTRATING TRANSFORMATION
- ANCHORING IN SOCIETY
This is an unparalleled opportunity for extensive informal networking among industry peers during event meals, cocktail receptions and leisure entertainment.
To enquire more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3RqtUvb or directly contact Isidora Avraam at [email protected]
#miningForum
Mon 14 Nov - Tue 15 Nov, 2022
00:00 - 00:00 GMTAdd to calendar
Sanctuary Cove Resort
Gold Coast
Queensland
Australia