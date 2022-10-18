The Mining Leaders Forum 2022 travels to Gold Coast, Queensland!

Mining Leaders Representing Australia’s World-Class Mining & Contracting Companies gather on 14 - 15 November 2022 at an exquisite location the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

The Summit provides a highly focused and interactive atmosphere to address and gain solutions specific to the core concerns of individual attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet key decision makers.

Key Topics for 2022:

A NEW LEGACY

DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH

RESOURCING TOMORROW

MASTERING COMPLEXITY

ORCHESTRATING TRANSFORMATION

ANCHORING IN SOCIETY

This is an unparalleled opportunity for extensive informal networking among industry peers during event meals, cocktail receptions and leisure entertainment.

To enquire more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3RqtUvb or directly contact Isidora Avraam at [email protected]

#miningForum