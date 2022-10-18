The Mining Leaders Forum 2022

Event
Mon 14 Nov - Tue 15 Nov, 2022
Sanctuary Cove Resort
00:00 GMT
Representing Australia’s World-Class Mining & Contracting Companies gather on 14 - 15 November 2022 in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

The Mining Leaders Forum 2022 travels to Gold Coast, Queensland!

Mining Leaders Representing Australia’s World-Class Mining & Contracting Companies gather on 14 - 15 November 2022 at an exquisite location the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

The Summit provides a highly focused and interactive atmosphere to address and gain solutions specific to the core concerns of individual attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet key decision makers.

Key Topics for 2022:

  • A NEW LEGACY
  • DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH
  • RESOURCING TOMORROW
  • MASTERING COMPLEXITY
  • ORCHESTRATING TRANSFORMATION
  • ANCHORING IN SOCIETY

This is an unparalleled opportunity for extensive informal networking among industry peers during event meals, cocktail receptions and leisure entertainment.

To enquire more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3RqtUvb or directly contact Isidora Avraam at [email protected]

#miningForum

Date & Time

Mon 14 Nov - Tue 15 Nov, 2022

00:00 - 00:00 GMT

Location

Sanctuary Cove Resort
Gold Coast
Queensland
Australia

