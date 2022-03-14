The smarter E Europe

Event
Tue 10 May - Fri 13 May, 2022
München
11:37 GMT
May 11 - 13, 2022 - Munich, Germany

“Creating a new energy world” – This is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply.

Another focal point is the digitalization of the new energy world, because in addition to sector coupling and decentralization, integrated and digitally linked solutions are becoming more and more important. The smarter E Europe provides exhibition visitors with new insights into innovative concepts and technologies for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply.

The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends.

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 10 May - Fri 13 May, 2022

11:37 - 11:37 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

München

View on map

All Events

View all

World Hydrogen Congress

Tue 11 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • World Trade Center, Rotterdam

11 -13 October, 2022

Register now

World Electrolysis Congress

Tue 31 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Hilton, Düsseldorf, Germany

31 May - 01 June 2022

Register now

World Hydrogen Projects

Wed 11 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Barcelona

11 - 12 May, 2022

Register now

World Hydrogen Decarbonising the Gas Grids

Mon 09 May, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Barcelona

09-10 May, 2022

Register now

E-Talia Summit & World Hydrogen Italy

Tue 26 Apr, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan

26 - 28 April, 2022

Register now

IEC 61850 Week 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 15:20 GMT • Cardiff, UK

Monday 17th to Friday 21st October 2022

Register now

IEC 62443 Week 2022

Mon 13 Jun, 2022 • 15:15 GMT • Edinburgh, UK

Monday 13th to Friday 17th June 2022

Register now

EM-Power Europe

Tue 10 May, 2022 • 11:41 GMT • Munich

May 10 - 11, 2022

Register now

Reset Connect

Tue 28 Jun, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • ExCel London

Reset Connect London 2022 - the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment gathering.

Register now

Sustainability Expo

Wed 07 Sep, 2022 • 07:00 GMT • London Business Design Centre

Sustainability Expo 2022

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now