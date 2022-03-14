“Creating a new energy world” – This is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply.

Another focal point is the digitalization of the new energy world, because in addition to sector coupling and decentralization, integrated and digitally linked solutions are becoming more and more important. The smarter E Europe provides exhibition visitors with new insights into innovative concepts and technologies for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply.

The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends.