The smarter E Europe 2023

“Creating a new energy world” – this is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply.

Another focal point is the digitalization of the new energy world, because in addition to sector coupling and decentralization, integrated and digitally linked solutions are becoming more and more important. The smarter E Europe provides exhibition visitors with new insights into innovative concepts and technologies for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply.

The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends. All of the events will take place from June 14–16, 2023, at Messe München:

Intersolar Europe – the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry

– the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry ees Europe – the continent’s largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems

– the continent’s largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems Power2Drive Europe – the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility

– the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility EM-Power Europe – the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions.

The smarter E Europe is part of The smarter E, the global innovation hub for new energy solutions, which covers Europe, South America and India.

The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

www.TheSmarterE.de