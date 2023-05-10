The smarter E Europe 2023

Event
Wed 14 Jun - Fri 16 Jun, 2023
Messe
07:00 GMT
The Smarter E Group - June 14 - 16 2023
The Smarter E Group - June 14 - 16 2023
“Creating a new energy world”

“Creating a new energy world” – this is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply.

Another focal point is the digitalization of the new energy world, because in addition to sector coupling and decentralization, integrated and digitally linked solutions are becoming more and more important. The smarter E Europe provides exhibition visitors with new insights into innovative concepts and technologies for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply.

The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions to give energy industry players from around the world a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends. All of the events will take place from June 14–16, 2023, at Messe München:

  • Intersolar Europe – the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry
  • ees Europe – the continent’s largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems
  • Power2Drive Europe – the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility
  • EM-Power Europe – the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions.

The smarter E Europe is part of The smarter E, the global innovation hub for new energy solutions, which covers Europe, South America and India.

The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

www.TheSmarterE.de

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Wed 14 Jun - Fri 16 Jun, 2023

07:00 - 16:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Messe
München

View on map

All Events

View all

Egypt Infrastructure & Water Expo

Mon 19 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Egypt International Exhibition Center

Connecting the infrastructure industry in Egypt

Register now

EM-Power Europe

Wed 14 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Messe München

The exhibition showcases innovative technologies and services for a 24/7 climate-neutral energy supply.

Register now

Sustainability LIVE London 2023

Wed 06 Sep, 2023 • 07:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, London

Sustainability LIVE London Returns this September 2023

Register now

International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF)

Tue 27 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Prague, Czech Republic

The IFBF aims to raise awareness of the significance of flow batteries as a crucial technology within the energy storage sector.

Register now

2023 World Battery &amp; Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE)

Tue 08 Aug, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • China Import &amp; Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Formerly Asia Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA)

Register now

Egypt Energy Reform Summit 2023 (EERS2023)

Wed 13 Sep, 2023 • 07:50 GMT • Cairo, Egypt

Co-located with Hydrogen Egypt Summit, and MENA Solar Wind Storage Summit

Register now

Digital Supply Chain Innovation Summit

Fri 16 Jun, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Virtual

Attendees can look forward to hearing from thought leaders, and participating in engaging discussions.

Register now

E-World Energy & Water 2023

Tue 23 May, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Essen, Germany

Europe's Leading Trade Fair for the Energy Industry

Register now

Reset Connect

Tue 27 Jun, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • ExCeL London

Supporting business, finance, industry and government to collaborate, share learnings and action solutions.

Register now

Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023

Thu 14 Sep, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • QEII Centre, London

A Leading Global Platform unites the Full Hydrogen Value Chain

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023

Wed 05 Jul, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Riu Plaza España Madrid, Spain

Region's High-End Event Towards Green Hydrogen Future in Europe

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023

Tue 17 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, Tokyo

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE AND INFLUENTIAL HYDROGEN EVENT IN JAPAN

Register now

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022

Mon 17 Oct, 2022 • 08:00 GMT • Milan, Italy

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization Congress 2022 (AUTOMA 2022) is held on October, 17-18, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2022

Tue 29 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 • 09:00 GMT • Palazzo Versace Dubai United Arab Emirates

Register now