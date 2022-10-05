Transmission & Distribution Summit
The 22nd Transmission & Distribution Summit travels to New Orleans, LA!
The T&D Summit brings leading transmission & distribution executives and innovative suppliers and solution providers together on 26 - 28 October at an exquisite location, the Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New Orleans, LA, USA.
The Summit provides a highly focused and interactive atmosphere to address and gain solutions specific to the core concerns of individual attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet key decision makers.
Companies that attended in the past:
· PSE&G
· Minnkota Power Cooperative
· Ameren Illinois
· American Electric Power
· Alaska Electric Light & Power
· Xcel Energy
· Hawaiian Electric Company
· Tucson Electric Power
· PPL Electric Utilities
To find more information about the summit you can visit https://bit.ly/3JNcmai or contact directly Isidora Avraam at [email protected]
#mePowerSummit
Wed 26 Oct - Fri 28 Oct, 2022
08:00 - 14:45 GMTAdd to calendar
New Orleans
LA