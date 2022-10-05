The 22nd Transmission & Distribution Summit travels to New Orleans, LA!





The T&D Summit brings leading transmission & distribution executives and innovative suppliers and solution providers together on 26 - 28 October at an exquisite location, the Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New Orleans, LA, USA.

The Summit provides a highly focused and interactive atmosphere to address and gain solutions specific to the core concerns of individual attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet key decision makers.





Companies that attended in the past:

· PSE&G

· Minnkota Power Cooperative

· Ameren Illinois

· American Electric Power

· Alaska Electric Light & Power

· Xcel Energy

· Hawaiian Electric Company

· Tucson Electric Power

· PPL Electric Utilities





To find more information about the summit you can visit https://bit.ly/3JNcmai or contact directly Isidora Avraam at [email protected]

