Transmission & Distribution Summit

Event
Wed 26 Oct - Fri 28 Oct, 2022
New Orleans
08:00 GMT
The Transmission & Distribution Summit is an invitation-only, premium Summit bringing leading transmission & distribution executives & innovative suppliers

The 22nd Transmission & Distribution Summit travels to New Orleans, LA!


The T&D Summit brings leading transmission & distribution executives and innovative suppliers and solution providers together on 26 - 28 October at an exquisite location, the Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New Orleans, LA, USA.

The Summit provides a highly focused and interactive atmosphere to address and gain solutions specific to the core concerns of individual attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet key decision makers.


Companies that attended in the past:

·        PSE&G

·        Minnkota Power Cooperative

·        Ameren Illinois

·        American Electric Power

·        Alaska Electric Light & Power

·        Xcel Energy

·        Hawaiian Electric Company

·        Tucson Electric Power

·        PPL Electric Utilities


To find more information about the summit you can visit https://bit.ly/3JNcmai or contact directly Isidora Avraam at [email protected]

#mePowerSummit

Date & Time

Wed 26 Oct - Fri 28 Oct, 2022

08:00 - 14:45 GMT

Location

New Orleans
LA

