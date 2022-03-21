World Electrolysis Congress
Event
Tue 31 May - Wed 01 Jun, 2022
Hilton
08:00 GMT
31 May - 01 June 2022
The world’s leading electrolysis conference returns to tackle the remaining bottlenecks to rolling out electrolysers at scale and pace. Over two days, discover the latest innovations in the field, hear from leading hydrogen project developers, electrolyser manufacturers, compression and storage companies, engineering firms, infrastructure and transport and more!
eventinfo
Date & Time
Tue 31 May - Wed 1 Jun, 2022
08:00 - 16:00 GMTAdd to calendar
Location
Hilton
Düsseldorf
Germany